Erifili I. Draklellis, 89, of Allentown passed away April 17th at Lehigh Valley Hospice. She was born in Filia, Lesvos (Mytilene) Greece to the late Odysseus and Angeliki (Panteli) Kakalellis. She was a seamstress in various garment factories in the Lehigh Valley, retiring in 1986. Mrs. Draklellis was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem. She is survived by her daughter Anthoula Mitakos of Allentown; son George and wife Aristothea of Allentown and his brother Odiseas and wife Jennifer of Zionsville; a brother Georgios Kakalellis of Reading and grandchildren George, Erifili (Effe), Mersini, Ignatios, Erifili (Lily) and Ourania. She was predeceased by her husband Ignatios. Services: private funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Bethlehem. The service will be streamed live at www.stnicholas.org/draklellis. Interment following at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1607 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa. 18018. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.