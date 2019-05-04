Erika passed away Tuesday, after a hard-fought battle with MS. A 1985 graduate at Northampton High School, Erika worked for over 30 years at Lehigh University and spent the last several summers with her second work family at Becky's Drive-In. She felt most at peace outside, whether on a quest to replace all her grass with beautiful gardens, or enjoying the tranquility of the beach and the waves on vacation in OCNJ. Stubborn, sarcastic, and fiercely loving and protective, not a day goes by that we won't wish she were still here with us. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Greg, children Rachael, Brendan, Eric, and Alycia, her granddaughter Delaney, mother Irene, sisters Audrey (Max) and Joan (Daryl), as well as her loving in-laws, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Queenship of Mary in Northampton, on Monday May 6, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary