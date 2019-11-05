Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
ERIKA GROEGLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Union Cemetery of Hellertown
Hellertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIKA GROEGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIKA M. GROEGLER


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERIKA M. GROEGLER Obituary
Erika M. Groegler, 95, of Hellertown, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence. She is the husband of Alois L. Groegler. She was born in Wutike, Germany on March 2, 1924 to the late Wilhelm and Martha (Weber) Bernstein. Erika was a seamstress at the former Fountain Hill Mills for 3 years.

SURVIVORS: In addition to loving husband of 72 years; children: June B. Phillips of New Foundland, Erika I. (Earl) Hill of Hellertown, Robert A. (Barbara) Groegler of Bethlehem Twp.; sister: Ursula Whited of Hellertown; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by Irving Weber, Alfred Bernstein, Elsa Wamser, Gertrude Tapler, William Bernstein.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut Street, Hellertown PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERIKA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now