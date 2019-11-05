|
Erika M. Groegler, 95, of Hellertown, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at her residence. She is the husband of Alois L. Groegler. She was born in Wutike, Germany on March 2, 1924 to the late Wilhelm and Martha (Weber) Bernstein. Erika was a seamstress at the former Fountain Hill Mills for 3 years.
SURVIVORS: In addition to loving husband of 72 years; children: June B. Phillips of New Foundland, Erika I. (Earl) Hill of Hellertown, Robert A. (Barbara) Groegler of Bethlehem Twp.; sister: Ursula Whited of Hellertown; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by Irving Weber, Alfred Bernstein, Elsa Wamser, Gertrude Tapler, William Bernstein.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 - 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut Street, Hellertown PA 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019