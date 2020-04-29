Erin M. Oniskey
Erin Marie Oniskey of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 14, 2020 at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem. She was 59. Born in Mineral Wells, TX, she was a daughter of Barbara Dougherty and the late John Murphy. Erin was a 1979 graduate of Central Bucks High School West and graduated from LaSalle University with a Bachelors' Degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice in 1984. She was the Property Manager for DePaul Management Company in Quakertown for 26 years. She is survived by her daughter, Murphy Oniskey; mother, Barbara Dougherty; and her sister, Shannon Saldi. Erin lived life to the fullest. She made people laugh – you couldn't help but smile when she was in the room. She was always there to listen and share her wisdom, letting people know that they mattered and could do anything they set their minds to. Her favorite thing in the world was her daughter, Murphy. Being a mother was her top priority. "Death is nothing at all I have only slipped away to the next room. I am I and you are you. Whatever we were to each other, That, we still are. All is well. Nothing is hurt. Nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!" Source: Henry Scott-Holland. Memorial service to be announced. Arrangements are made by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
