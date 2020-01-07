|
|
Erna C. Svoboda, 94, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late John V. Svoboda who passed away in 2005. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Cecelia (Mirth) Deutsch. Erna worked for the General Cigar Co., and later in the testing department at Western Electric for 10 years. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown for over 60 years. Erna volunteered for the Allentown Art Museum, Lehigh Valley Hospital and the May Daze Festival. She was also a member of Calypso Chapter #163 O.E.S. and the Red Hat Society.
Survivors: son, John D. and wife, Judi; daughter, Deborah L. wife of George Donchez; three grandchildren, Adam and wife, Carrie, Tyler, Drew and wife, Vivian; four great-grandchildren, Laci, Mason, Ava and Camila. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Frank; sisters, Emma, Hilda, Bertha. Margaret, Cecelia and Delores.
Services: 11:00 am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St, Allentown, PA 18102. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Erna's memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 7, 2020