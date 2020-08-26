Erna Doerr, age 96, of Quakertown, passed away on August 22, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife to the late David Doerr with whom she shared 30 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter to the late William and Karoline (Saeger) Betz. Erna graduated from Olney High School. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Spinnerstown. Erna loved her grandchildren, church and country. Surviving is her son: Gary Doerr, grandchildren: Matthew Doerr and Karoline Suriel and great-grandchildren: Emelia, Drake and Ben. You are invited to visit with Erna's family and friends from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road Quakertown, PA 18951. Services and interment will be held privately for family. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1565 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Spinnerstown, PA 18968. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
.