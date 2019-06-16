Erna F. (Suppan) Karoly



Erna F. Karoly 98, of Bethlehem, formerly of North Catasauqua, passed away on Saturday June 15, 2019. Erna was formerly married to the late Charles J. Karoly. Born in Catasauqua she was a daughter of the late Frank and Amalia (Klingler) Suppan. She was a member of Annunciation BVM (St. Mary's) Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Additionally she was a member of Young at Heart at St. John Fisher Church. Erna was a sewing machine operator for many years prior to her retirement. Surviving are her daughters; Charlene R. wife of Thomas Sabol of North Catasauqua, Karen A. wife of James F. Stanz of Northampton, and Luann wife of Thomas Petro of Kissimmee, FL. Erna's grandchildren are; Peter, Stephanie (Jen), Carolyn (Joey), Philip, Mary (Wiliam) Emily, and Eloise. Her great grandchildren are; Grace, Madeline, Sophie, George, and Charlie. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Robert, Thomas, Marie Suppan, Justina Molchan, Hilda Niedospial, Ruth Reichl, and Louise. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 19 at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church. Calling will be from 8:30-9:50 am in the church vestibule. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Erna's memory to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, Pa. 18018. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.



