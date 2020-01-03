Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erna Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erna J. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erna J. Weber Obituary
Erna J Weber, 93, of Whitehall, passed away December 30, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J Weber. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Julia (Tapler) Hadl. She loved Polka dancing at the Coplay Saengerbund where she was an active member. She was a long time parishioner at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Fullerton.

Erna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She enjoyed cooking and passing on her Austrian-Hungarian recipes.

Survivors: Children; Marlane Hasonich, wife of Richard (Bethlehem), Roberta Sumner, wife of Vern (Greensboro, GA), James Weber, husband of Stacey (Whitehall), Anna Marie Rockovits, wife of William (Catasauqua) and Lori Antry, wife of Michael (Bensalem). Sister; Florence Wirth, wife of Chuck. 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to being predeceased by her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by a brother; Gustav Hadl, Jr; sister, Stella Strobl and a grandson, John Kramer.

A calling time will be held Saturday, January 4th 10:30-11:30am at Weber Funeral Homes, 1619 Hamilton St., Allentown. There will be a clergy lead service at the funeral home starting at 11:30am followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -