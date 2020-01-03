|
|
Erna J Weber, 93, of Whitehall, passed away December 30, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J Weber. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Julia (Tapler) Hadl. She loved Polka dancing at the Coplay Saengerbund where she was an active member. She was a long time parishioner at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Fullerton.
Erna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She enjoyed cooking and passing on her Austrian-Hungarian recipes.
Survivors: Children; Marlane Hasonich, wife of Richard (Bethlehem), Roberta Sumner, wife of Vern (Greensboro, GA), James Weber, husband of Stacey (Whitehall), Anna Marie Rockovits, wife of William (Catasauqua) and Lori Antry, wife of Michael (Bensalem). Sister; Florence Wirth, wife of Chuck. 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to being predeceased by her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by a brother; Gustav Hadl, Jr; sister, Stella Strobl and a grandson, John Kramer.
A calling time will be held Saturday, January 4th 10:30-11:30am at Weber Funeral Homes, 1619 Hamilton St., Allentown. There will be a clergy lead service at the funeral home starting at 11:30am followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020