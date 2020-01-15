|
|
Erna (Krowaht) Schnellman, 100, of Center Valley, passed away January 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Meinrad Schnellman, they were married for 65 years before his passing. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Fiedler) Krowaht and August Krowaht. Prior to marriage in 1945, she was a seamstress for Benioff Furs, in Allentown. In 1946 Erna and Meinrad established Schnellman Construction Company, a successful builder and development company. In 1958, they built their home in Lanark. She was most proud of their home and hosted many family gatherings. We all enjoyed her cooking and baking talent. They continued the construction company until retiring in 1977 to Ft. Myers, Florida where they lived for the next 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Coopersburg. On September 15, 2019 Erna received family and friends at a reception at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley, in celebration of her 100th birthday! Erna was one amazing lady with one beautiful smile!
Survivors: Daughters: Linda wife of Willem Roset and Susan wife of William Yaindl both of Center Valley, Sister: Martha Covert of South Bend, IN, Grandchildren: Kyle Yaindl of Coopersburg, Jill wife of Michael Presto of Coopersburg and Frits Roset of Center Valley, Great-Grandchildren: Ryan and Wyatt Yaindl of Coopersburg, Emma and Ella Roset of Center Valley and Colton and Caden Presto of Coopersburg and Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by a Sister: Alice Krowaht.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Joseph Catholic Church 5050 St. Joseph Road Coopersburg, PA. Call Monday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Erna's memory to: Pediatric Specialty Center at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 2545 Schoenersville Road Bethlehem, PA 18017 or Family Pillars Palliative Care Hospice, LLC 4801 Saucon Creek Road Center Valley, PA 18034.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020