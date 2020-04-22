Erna (Blankowitsch) Zotter, age 92, of Whitehall passed away Saturday, April 18th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William F. Zotter. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Maria (Wexler) Blankowitsch. Erna worked for Phoenix Clothes. William and Erna are members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Allentown. Along with her husband, Erna is survived by her son, Daniel Zotter of Vestal, NY; her grandchildren: Erik, Ryan, Zachary, Joshua, Amanda, Ashley and Corinne; and her great grandchildren: Liam, Hanah, Taylor, Jordan, Everett and Clara Belle. She is preceded in death by her son Jay. Services will be held privately. Contributions may be made in her honor to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104. To offer online condolences, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.