Ernest Bellos, 85 of Allentown passed away peacefully June 21. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy (Weierbach) Bellos. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Steve and Katheryn (Bench) Bellos.
Ernest served in the U.S. Army. He was the Vice President of Merchants Bank until his retirement. Ernest loved to travel and was an avid photographer. He was also a past president of the Allentown Sertoma Club.
Ernest is survived by his wife Nancy, son Stephen of Catawba, NC, and sisters Martha and Christine.
A memorial gathering will be held in private by the family. In lieu of flowers, conributions in honor of Ernest can be made to the Allentown Animal Shelter.
Published in Morning Call on June 25, 2019