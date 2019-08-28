|
|
August 23, 2019 at La Costa Glen, Carlsbad, CA. Age 92.
Born in Lynn, MA, to Morris & Ida Finkelstein (Fink), Ernie was raised in Lynn, Nashua, NH & Framingham, MA. Upon graduating from Framingham High School, he entered the U.S. Army, serving in allied occupied Germany. Ernie later graduated from Clark University, attending under the GI Bill.
With his father, Ernie owned & operated Bond's Drug Stores, Framingham. He later worked in management for Adams, Rix, Bradlees, BC Recreational Inds. & McCrory Stores, and in sales for Speidel.
Ernie was the father of Lawrence (Karen) Fine of Woonsocket, RI, Stuart (Sandra) Fine of Ambler, PA, & Robyn (Joseph) Gross of Nazareth, PA. Through marriage to his beloved Sue, who survives him, Ernie also became a father to Liz (Mitchell) Plotnick-Snay of Columbus, OH, David Plotnick of Chicago, IL, Larry (Julie) Plotnick of Seattle, WA, & Jack Plotnick of Los Angeles, CA. He was grandfather to 10, and uncle to numerous nieces & nephews.
Among other activities, Ernie was a Past-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Temple Beth Shalom in Framingham. After retiring to San Diego from Allentown, PA, Ernie served as a Docent on the USS Midway Museum. With his wife he supported the San Diego Zoo, Blue Sky Reserve, Anti-Defamation League, PFLAG & other causes. He was also active on resident committees at La Costa Glen.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Audrey Sawyer, & son Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, it's requested that donations please be made in Ernie's memory to the Anti-Defamation League, American Civil Liberties Union, or . Arrangements will be private.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019