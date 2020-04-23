Ernest J. Demeter, 96, formerly of Allentown, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Whitehall Manor. His wife, Victoria A. (Lofrumento) died in 1986. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Kocan) Demeter. Ernest was a graduate of Allentown High School where he played quarterback on the football team and was a Naval Veteran serving during WWII. Ernest was an insurance investigator for many years with Retail Credit Company and then retiring from Equifax in 1985. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Survivors: Daughter, Susan D. Fineman and her husband Alan; 2 Grandchildren, Benjamin D. Fineman and his wife Casey G., and Daniel E. Fineman; and Partner, Doris Korn. Services: Private due to COVID-19. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.