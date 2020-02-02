|
Ernest K. Heil, 92, of Kempton, PA. passed away in his residence on January 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Frances H. (Blose) Heil, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage in December 2019. Born in Lynn Township, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Margaret (Klingaman) Heil. Ernest was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the US Army from 1950-1952. He was a layout operator at the former AT&T company in Allentown, PA. until his retirement in 1987. In 38 years, Ernest never missed a day of work. He was a 1945 graduate of Allen High School and he was a member of the Lynnport Fire Co., and a former member of AT&T pioneers. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three daughters, Diane, wife of Jeff Misner, Slatington, PA., Kathy, wife of Vince Piscitelli, Kempton, PA., Sharon Heil and her companion Nathan Hahn, Nazareth, PA.; two sons, Robert Heil and his wife Kelly, Richard Heil and his wife Mary, both of Kempton,PA; grandchildren, Randy Roberts, Margaret Passwater, Michelle Jones, Anni Russo, Katelyn Malone, Lauren Wisser, Stephen, Lauren and Sarah Fly, Travis and Robert Hahn; eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings James Heil and Joyce Stenger. Ernest's funeral service followed by Military Honors will be held on February 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA. 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 AM. Rev. Scott L. Shay will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be sent directly to the Lynnport Fire Co. at P.O. Box 14 New Tripoli, PA 18066. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020