Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
444 N Jasper St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians
444 N Jasper St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Ernest L. John Obituary
Ernest L. John, 88, of Allentown, passed away on January 6, 2020, in Whitehall Manor. He was the loving husband of the late Ann T. (Klucsarits) John. Born in Catasauqua, he was the son of the late Leonard F. and Anna E. (Schlosser) John.

He worked as a senior project engineer for over 21 years at the Fuller Company in Catasauqua before retiring in 1995. Ernest was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Roman Catholic Church in Allentown. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who honorably served during the Korean War. Ernest was a member of the Knights of Columbus Calvary Council #528, American Legion Post #576, and the VFW of Allentown Post #2124.

He is survived by cousins, Corinne Reily of Catasauqua and Diane Smith of Allentown and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Larry John.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Our Lady Help of Christians, 444 N Jasper St, Allentown, PA 18109. A viewing will be held from 10-11am Friday at the church. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Church cemetery in Coplay. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubaker.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020
