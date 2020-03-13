Home

Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
Ernest P. Guenst Jr.

Ernest P. Guenst Jr. Obituary
Ernest P. Guenst, Jr., 89, of Quakertown, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Lorraine (Fitzgerald) Guenst, who died in 2015.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford. Interment will follow in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ridge Valley. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 PM, and again on Tuesday from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford, PA 18969. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020
