Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Ernest S. Kortvely, 90, formerly of Fountain Hill, died on Wednesday, February 06, 2019. He was born in Allentown on April 14, 1928; son of the late John and Elizabeth (Deak) Kortvely. Ernie retired from the Bethlehem Steel in 1993 after 26 years as a crane operator and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union. He utilized his talents in construction as a self-employed interior remodeler. Ernie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Ernie will be dearly missed by his daughter, Dorene Darabaris; his son, Ernie Kortvely and sister, Betty Nonnemacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy P. Deddo-Kortvely; former wife, Mary Ferry Kortvely; twin brother, William J. Kortvely; and brother, Joseph Molnar. The family will receive guests at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a ceremony to honor Ernie's life to immediately follow. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to . 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019
