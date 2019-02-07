Ernest S. Kortvely, 90, formerly of Fountain Hill, died on Wednesday, February 06, 2019. He was born in Allentown on April 14, 1928; son of the late John and Elizabeth (Deak) Kortvely. Ernie retired from the Bethlehem Steel in 1993 after 26 years as a crane operator and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union. He utilized his talents in construction as a self-employed interior remodeler. Ernie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan. Ernie will be dearly missed by his daughter, Dorene Darabaris; his son, Ernie Kortvely and sister, Betty Nonnemacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy P. Deddo-Kortvely; former wife, Mary Ferry Kortvely; twin brother, William J. Kortvely; and brother, Joseph Molnar. The family will receive guests at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a ceremony to honor Ernie's life to immediately follow. Burial will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to . 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary