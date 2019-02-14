Ernest "Ernie" Thomas Mantore, Jr., 88, of Salisbury Twp., passed away February 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Joan K. Mantore, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Born in Orange, NJ, he was a son of the late Ernesto and Mary (Andreola) Montouri. Before moving to PA in 1977, he worked in the food service industry and was also a volunteer fire fighter. In PA, Ernie was the Food Service Director for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., for over 20 years until retiring. He stayed very active in retirement and was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York FOOTBALL Giants. But most of all, he loved his children and family.Survivors: Wife Joan; loving children, Tommy Mantore and his wife Diana and their daughter Avery; Monica Mantore and her fiancé George Koufalis and her son, Jaden Tillett, Robert Mantore and his wife Rebecca, Debbie Hook and her husband Bob and Sherry Mantore. He was predeceased by a Son, Stevie, Brothers, Thomas, Vito, Carl, Frank, John and James Mantore and Sisters, Antoinette Bergamino and Marie Scott. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon, Mon., Feb 18th at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Allentown. A viewing will be held Mon. 10-11:15AM at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary