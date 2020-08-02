Ernest Zadol

Ernest (Ernie) Zadol, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown, in hospice care.
Born in Bethlehem, Ernie was the youngest son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Simon) Zadol. He graduated from Liberty High School, and served in the US Army during the Korean War from January 1950 to June 1952. He worked for Gracedale Nursing Home for many years, until his retirement in 1984.
Ernie touched many lives with his love and enthusiasm for basketball, baseball and football, especially local high school and college teams. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Boston Red Sox, and loved discussing sports with any other sports enthusiasts he met. Ernie loved his cats, and listening to Hungarian music, and was a member of Trinity UCC Church in Bethlehem. He will be remembered as a devoted brother and son.
Survivors: Ernie was predeceased by his sister Olga in 2017, and by his brother Frank and sister Elizabeth in 2014.
Services: Funeral Services are private, and entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ernie's name to: Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052