Ernestine M. Gerancher
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine M. Gerancher, of Whitehall, formerly of Northampton, died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John J. Gerancher, who died in 1982. Born in 1928 she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Wolfel) Grossbauer. She was employed for 32 years at the former Tama Manufacturing Company before retiring in 1994. She was a lifelong member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church and its Ladies Guild. Survivors: daughter, Patrice and husband, Gregory Gabryluk, with whom she resided; sons, John and partner, Vicki Troxell, James and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Melissa and husband, Alex Santos, Cassandra and husband, Matthew Herr, Nicole and husband, Ronald Wynkoop, and Timothy Gerancher; the two sunshines of her life, great granddaughters, Alena Santos and Emmalyn Herr, along with Jared Santos and Jocelyn and Lita Wynkoop; sister, Hermina Augustine; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Edward Grossbauer. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Queenship of Mary Parish, Good Shepard Catholic School, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Ernestine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 24, 2020
Prayers for the family and share all those beautiful memories with others and Rip sweet one❤
Renee Bloch
Friend
May 24, 2020
JOHN/VICKY AND FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
SALEM U.C.C.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved