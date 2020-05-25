Ernestine M. Gerancher, of Whitehall, formerly of Northampton, died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John J. Gerancher, who died in 1982. Born in 1928 she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Wolfel) Grossbauer. She was employed for 32 years at the former Tama Manufacturing Company before retiring in 1994. She was a lifelong member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church and its Ladies Guild. Survivors: daughter, Patrice and husband, Gregory Gabryluk, with whom she resided; sons, John and partner, Vicki Troxell, James and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Melissa and husband, Alex Santos, Cassandra and husband, Matthew Herr, Nicole and husband, Ronald Wynkoop, and Timothy Gerancher; the two sunshines of her life, great granddaughters, Alena Santos and Emmalyn Herr, along with Jared Santos and Jocelyn and Lita Wynkoop; sister, Hermina Augustine; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Edward Grossbauer. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Queenship of Mary Parish, Good Shepard Catholic School, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103 in loving memory of Ernestine.
Published in Morning Call on May 25, 2020.