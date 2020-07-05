Ernestine Marie Coles, 85, of Coopersburg, passed away on April 2, 2020. Born in Rosetta, PA, she was the daughter to the late Phillip and Elizabeth (Dapkewicz) Sabatino. She retired from the Lehigh Valley Housing Authority, where she was a property manager for the elderly.
She is survived by her sons: Scott A. Coles and his companion, Krystal of Allentown and Christopher E. Coles and his wife, Janice, of Lehighton; granddaughters: Tonya and Ashley, and six great grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10 AM on July 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 550 St. Joseph Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
