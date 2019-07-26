Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Erno Doncsecz Obituary
Erno Doncsecz, 81, formerly of Center Valley, passed away July 24, 2019 at Cedarbrook, Allentown. He was the widower of Josephine (Andersak) Doncsecz. Born in Robofoftalu, Hungary, he was the son of the late Erno and Anna (Mesics) Doncsecz. He was a retired carpenter. Erno was a member of the former St. John Capistrano Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

Survivors: Sons, Ernest and his wife Kristina and Frank; Daughters, Mary and Anna; 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.

Services: 10:30AM Tues., July 30th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
