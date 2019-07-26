|
Erno Doncsecz, 81, formerly of Center Valley, passed away July 24, 2019 at Cedarbrook, Allentown. He was the widower of Josephine (Andersak) Doncsecz. Born in Robofoftalu, Hungary, he was the son of the late Erno and Anna (Mesics) Doncsecz. He was a retired carpenter. Erno was a member of the former St. John Capistrano Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
Survivors: Sons, Ernest and his wife Kristina and Frank; Daughters, Mary and Anna; 5 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren.
Services: 10:30AM Tues., July 30th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019