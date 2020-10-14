1/1
Erwin F. Dex
1952 - 2020
Erwin F. Dex, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away October 10, 2020 after a brief illness unrelated to Covid-19. Born October 1, 1952 in Austria, his family emigrated to the United States in 1956. During his life, he lived in multiple places in the Lehigh Valley area, mostly Bethlehem. He graduated in 1970 from Freedom HS. It was then that he became a US citizen and applied for apprenticeship with the Carpenter's Union Local 600. During his career, he worked for Duggan at Marcon, retiring at the age of 52. He was known by his friends for his dry wit, political passion and willingness to help with home projects. He was a member of the Beethoven Waldheim Social Club and many beverage establishments in the Lehigh Valley.

Survivors: Erwin is survived by his longtime companion, Janet Kerilla; sister, Erna Mahl of Bronx, NY. He is predeceased by his parents, Adolf and Mary; stepmother, Elizabeth; stepsister, Irene Kronberger.

Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. He desired to be cremated and when travel permits, his ashes will be scattered in his beloved homeland of Austria. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
