Erwin R. Schmid of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Freudenstein, Germany on June 25, 1921, he was the son of the late Paul W. and Christiane (Frick) Schmid. He left Germany at the age of eight to live with extended family in Strasbourg, France and moved to New York City at the age of sixteen where he completed his high school education. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Europe as an officer in the Counter Intelligence Corps. Erwin graduated from Newark College of Engineering with a degree in electrical engineering and completed graduate studies at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Lehigh University. Following a 30 year engineering career at Bell Laboratories, he served as the assistant to the Bishop, Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and later held positions as a training director at Lehigh Data Systems, contract engineer at AT&T Bell Laboratories and part-time college lecturer. Erwin was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown. Survivors: Daughter, Gloria E. Schmid of Hanover, MA; Mother of his children, Maria B. Schmid of Emmaus, PA; Granddaughter, Shannon M. Hignite of Garner, NC; Sister, Lore Werthwein of Germany; Niece, Helen and husband Lauren Nordvall of Trumbull, CT and other nieces and a nephew of Germany. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn E. (Schlottman) Schmid; daughter, Barbara M. Schmid; son, Richard P. Schmid; granddaughter, Jennifer M. Hignite; brothers, Paul and Hugo Schmid and sisters, Johanna Roller and Lisa Schwab. Services: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 12th in STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown, PA 18106-9597. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. Stephen Outreach Center of Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102-4372 for the children's after school and summer school programs. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019