Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Koszi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella R. Koszi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Estella R. Koszi Obituary
Estella R. Koszi, 92, of Bethlehem Twp., died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 19, 1926 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Charles Henry and Eva May (Moyer) Bowers. Estella was preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Al" Koszi. Estella retired in 1988 after over 25 years of service as a bindery worker for Valley Printing. She will be dearly missed by her children, Patricia Masteller, Judith Yanko, Susan Remaley, Deborah Csrenko, Joe Krasnai, and Sandra Solis; sister, Eleanor; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Estella was predeceased by two brothers, three sisters, and a grandson, Mario Solis, Jr.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now