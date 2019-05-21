|
|
Estella R. Koszi, 92, of Bethlehem Twp., died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 19, 1926 in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Charles Henry and Eva May (Moyer) Bowers. Estella was preceded in death by her husband, Louis "Al" Koszi. Estella retired in 1988 after over 25 years of service as a bindery worker for Valley Printing. She will be dearly missed by her children, Patricia Masteller, Judith Yanko, Susan Remaley, Deborah Csrenko, Joe Krasnai, and Sandra Solis; sister, Eleanor; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Estella was predeceased by two brothers, three sisters, and a grandson, Mario Solis, Jr.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019