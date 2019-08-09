|
Estelle Deese Died on November 19th ,2018 at the age of 62, At the Lehigh Valley Hospice on 17th and Chew in Allentown, PA early afternoon. Estelle was born April 18, 1956 in Allentown, Pa. Estelle's parents were Millicent Turner and Bobby Rone. Estelle was married to J.C Deese. Estelle had two children Candice Thorpe and Bryan Rone and four granddaughters Jatavia Timmons, Promise Rone, Destiny Rone, Tori Wylie. Surviving family is three brothers Mike Rone, Sylvester Rone, Tracy Rone. one sister Kim Hall. Estelle's services were held at Boyko's Funeral Home at 855 Lehigh St. in Allentown, PA 18103 # (484-221-8143) was cremated at the Fairview Crematory Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019