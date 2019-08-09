Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyko Funeral Home
855 Lehigh St.
Allentown, PA 18103
(484) 221-8143
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle Deese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle Deese


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estelle Deese Obituary
Estelle Deese Died on November 19th ,2018 at the age of 62, At the Lehigh Valley Hospice on 17th and Chew in Allentown, PA early afternoon. Estelle was born April 18, 1956 in Allentown, Pa. Estelle's parents were Millicent Turner and Bobby Rone. Estelle was married to J.C Deese. Estelle had two children Candice Thorpe and Bryan Rone and four granddaughters Jatavia Timmons, Promise Rone, Destiny Rone, Tori Wylie. Surviving family is three brothers Mike Rone, Sylvester Rone, Tracy Rone. one sister Kim Hall. Estelle's services were held at Boyko's Funeral Home at 855 Lehigh St. in Allentown, PA 18103 # (484-221-8143) was cremated at the Fairview Crematory Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now