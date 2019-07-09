With great sadness the family of Estelle L.( Markowitz) Parkinson, age 88, of Allentown, Pa. announce her passing after a year long struggle from a stroke on June 29, 2019 at the home of her family in Lehighton, Pa.



Estelle will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Deborah , husband Edward ("Joe") Kudla III, Grandaughter Dena , husband Reynold and geat-grandson Hayden Gabel of New Tripoli, Pa. Grandson Zachary Kudla of Lehighton, Pa., and Faustena Keesecker of W. Virginia and family. Also survived by brother William Markovitz and wife. 5 neices and 4 nephews and their families.



She was predeceased by husband of 36 yrs. Raymond H. Parkinson, grandson Mark Owen, sister Elizabeth Guarry, brothers Rudy and Alfred Markovitz and their spouses.



Her life's enjoyments encompassed family vacations at the shore, opera, theater, videography, sewing, travel, and her church. Foremost, her love and generosity for family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Monday July 15th, 2019 at Nativity Luthern Church, 4004 Tilghman St. Allentown, Pa. 18104 with Rev. John Minnich officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 am Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church and their food bank.