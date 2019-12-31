Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St
Allentown, PA
Esther A. Montzman Obituary
Esther A. (DaRe) Montzman, 95, of Allentown, passed away December 27, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William Montzman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Americo and Rosina (Martin) DaRe. Esther worked previously for PP&L and then for Mack Trucks for over 20 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church. She also was part of a Quilting club and an Investment & Stock club.

Survivors: nephews- Anthony DaRe and wife Christine of Mifflinville, Christopher DaRe of Allentown; niece- Nancy Kidwell of Waldorf, MD; numerous great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother- James DaRe, nieces- Sandra Deily and Linda Ford, cousins- Ellio DaRe and Inez (DaRe) Hanna.

A calling time will be held Saturday, January 4th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

Contributions can be made in Esther's memory to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019
