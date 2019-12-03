Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Esther Grace Baum Obituary
Esther Grace Baum, 91, of Allentown, formerly of Pine Grove, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Harry D. Baum. The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 16th. Born in Pitman, PA, she was the daughter of the late Cleaton and Gertrude (Hornberger) Kehler. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Emmaus and was a graduate of Higgins High School, Class of 1947. Esther had worked in the cafeteria in the Pine Grove Area School District in the 1960's.

Survivors: Husband; Son, Harry D. Baum, Jr. and his wife, Catherine; Daughter, Trudy D. Young; Grandchildren, Brian, Eric and Andrea Baum; Great-granddaughter, Cassandra Baum. Esther was one of 6 children.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, PA. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
