Esther I. Nelson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther I. (Borger) Nelson, 92, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the widow of Harry Nelson Jr. Esther was born on December 17, 1927 in Freemansburg to the late Franklin and Irene (Wiend) Borger. She was a banker for Bank of America, formerly First Valley Bank for many years before retiring.

SURVIVORS: Esther will be lovingly missed by her son, Dave Nelson and wife Bonnie of Bethlehem and sister Betty Moessener. She was predeceased by brother, Frank Borger.

SERVICES: A funeral service for close family and friends (limit of 25 people) will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved