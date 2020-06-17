Esther I. (Borger) Nelson, 92, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the widow of Harry Nelson Jr. Esther was born on December 17, 1927 in Freemansburg to the late Franklin and Irene (Wiend) Borger. She was a banker for Bank of America, formerly First Valley Bank for many years before retiring.
SURVIVORS: Esther will be lovingly missed by her son, Dave Nelson and wife Bonnie of Bethlehem and sister Betty Moessener. She was predeceased by brother, Frank Borger.
SERVICES: A funeral service for close family and friends (limit of 25 people) will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.