Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Esther Xander
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Esther K. Xander


1925 - 2019
Esther K. Xander Obituary
Esther K. Xander, 93 years, of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Fellowship Manor. She was the widow of Allen Loch and David Xander. Born in Weisenberg Twp she was the daughter of the late Howard W. and Edna S. (Schumaker) Wessner. Esther was an assembly worker for Allen Organ in Macungie for 33 years, retiring in 1988.

Survivors: Daughter, Carol A Voorhees and husband Robert of Marlton, NJ, grandsons, Gregory X. and Benjamin R. Voorhees; great grandchildren, Jack and Brynn.

Services: Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM on, Monday, July 22 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. The service will take place at 12:00 PM. Interment, St. Paul's Church Cemetery in Seiberlingsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fellowship Community Activities Dept., c/o Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019
