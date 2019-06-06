|
|
Esther L. Derr, 91, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2019 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Harold J. Derr, to whom she was married for seventy years. She was the daughter of the late Milton J., Sr. and Gertrude D. (Strausser) Hill. Survivors: two daughters: Dorian L., wife of Daniel J. Fetherolf, Jr., Wyomissing; and Lisa D., wife of Dr. Robert Lippman, Richmond, VA; grandchildren: Daniel J. Fetherolf, III, fiance of Jennifer Weller; Jenna Hill; Jason Lippman, husband of DeAnna; and Lori, wife of Ljubovic Adis; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: John, Jacob, Milton and Ellen.Memorial service will be on Saturday at 10:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp.
Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019