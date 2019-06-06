Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Derr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther L. Derr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther L. Derr Obituary
Esther L. Derr, 91, of Perry Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2019 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Harold J. Derr, to whom she was married for seventy years. She was the daughter of the late Milton J., Sr. and Gertrude D. (Strausser) Hill. Survivors: two daughters: Dorian L., wife of Daniel J. Fetherolf, Jr., Wyomissing; and Lisa D., wife of Dr. Robert Lippman, Richmond, VA; grandchildren: Daniel J. Fetherolf, III, fiance of Jennifer Weller; Jenna Hill; Jason Lippman, husband of DeAnna; and Lori, wife of Ljubovic Adis; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: John, Jacob, Milton and Ellen.Memorial service will be on Saturday at 10:30 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp.
Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now