Esther Lucretia (Sjoblom) Letzler, 93, of Greenwood Village, Colorado, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver.



She was born October 22, 1926 in Glassport, Pennsylvania to Eind John and Sylvi Ingeborg (Mantyla) Sjoblom.



She grew up in Glassport, PA and went on to become an RN and Nurse Anesthetist. She married Alton H. Letzler. He preceded her in July of 1996. She loved beng a nurse and a mom.



Esther is survived by her son, Eric of Denver and her daughter Jennifer of Burlington, VT. SHe was preceded by her husband, son, Jeffrey and daughter Candice.



She will be interred at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown, PA.



