Esther M. Bowings Wallace
1927 - 2020
Esther was born to the late Tilghman A. and Miriam M. (Pyle) DeLong of Emmaus PA, the second of seven children. She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital on April 17, 1927. She passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter, Joan, on September 26, 2020. She was married to Ralph Hume Bowings (deceased, July 1965) of Adamstown MD. They had two children, Joan and Carolyn. In April 1972, Esther married Robert Wallace (deceased, October 2000). Raised in Emmaus PA, she was a 1945 graduate of Emmaus High School and a 1948 graduate of Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. Her nursing career spanned 39 years in California, New Mexico and Pennsylvania. Over the years, she was cherished by many new mothers as she took care of the newborns in the nursery. Esther enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, traveling, Bingo, and swimming. She was a member of Zion U.C.C. in Allentown where she sang on the choir and served on the consistory, the women's guild and the Sweet Tooth Tenders, baking cookies and making candy. The family expresses their gratitude to all who provided support to Esther and family during her final days. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Survivors: daughters, Joan Bowings Walko, Carolyn Bowings Evans and son-in-law, David Evans; step-daughters, Joanne Johnson, Dorothy Knable; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Charron, Geraldine Keglovitz, Gloria Reidnauer.

Services: There will be a visitation from 10 to 11:30 AM on Friday at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Service will be private. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. Luke's Hospice, Attention: Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem PA 18015. In correspondence, please include reference to St. Luke's Anderson Campus Women and Babies Pavilion.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

