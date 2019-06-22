Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macungie Church of the Nazarene
3800 Brookside Road
Macungie, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Macungie Church of the Nazarene
3800 Brookside Road
Macungie, PA
View Map
Esther M. Ziegenfus Obituary
Esther M. Ziegenfus, 93, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Wilbur C. Ziegenfus, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elva (Greenawalt) Christine. She was a member of former Allentown Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors: sons Wilbur C. Jr. and wife, Anita; Harry and wife, Joan; daughters, Carol, wife of Harold Metz; Sharon, wife of Wayne Schubert; brother, Richard; sister, Marion Hoffert; eight Grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; seven great- great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, William and Charles and sister, Lois Illigash.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Macungie Church of the Nazarene 3800 Brookside Road, Macungie, PA 18062. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Esther's memory may be made to Macungie Church of the Nazarene or Allentown Church of God 1928 Chapel Ave, Allentown, Pa 18103
Published in Morning Call on June 22, 2019
