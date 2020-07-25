1/1
Esther N. Thompson
Esther N. Thompson, 78, of Frenchville, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully in her home on July 19, 2020.

She is lovingly remembered by her sons: Randy Thompson Sr. of Lehighton, Kenneth Thomson Jr. of Virginia; daughters: Juanita, wife of Barry Kresge, Robin, wife of Tim Sweeney, Sandy, wife of Jeff Werner, and Amy Berrios of Danielsville, and three brothers. She was preceded in passing by a brother, two sisters, and her fiance, Richard Pietrafesa.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
To the Thompson Family,
Sending my Condolences and Thoughts and Prayers.
God Bless You All
Pat Sassaman
Patricia A Sassaman
Acquaintance
