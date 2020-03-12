|
|
Esther Margaret Ference Sapoch Cressman, 101, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Holy Family Senior Living in Bethelehem, PA. Born on September 2, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Andrew C. Ference and Margaret (Zurick) Ference. She was the wife of Paul E. Sapoch, Sr. (deceased 1964) and Robert M. Cressman, Jr. (deceased 2011). A life long resident of Bethlehem, Mrs. Cressman was retired from Lynn Sportswear in 1983.
SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Paul E. Sapoch, Jr. (Madeleine) of Nolensville, TN and Robert F. Sapoch (Paulette) of Bethlehem, PA; one step-son, Robert M. Cressman, III (Jayne); three grandchildren, Paul (Trey) E. Sapoch, III (Ginger) of Nolensville, TN; Elaine Sapoch Kabir (Baseer) of Brentwood, TN; and Glenn Paul Robert Sapoch of Leesport, PA; two step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Viewing hours will be held on Saturday, March 14th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. PA.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Senior Living, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018-4998.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020