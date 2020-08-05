1/1
ESTHER SARAH LILLY BAER
1925 - 2020
Esther Sarah Lilly Baer, 94, of Bethlehem died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Mason, TX. She is the wife of the late Charles Raymond Baer. Esther was born in Catasuaqua, PA on August 26, 1925 to the late Russell and Helen (Graver) Graber. She owned and operated Esther's Beauty Shoppe, Bethlehem for 40 years retiring in 1998. Esther was a member of Trinity UCC, Bethlehem. She enjoyed square dancing.

SURVIVORS children: Gloria J. (Rolly D.) Lumpkins of Mason, TX, Geoffrey C. (Gail L.) Baer of Hellertown, Kathleen I. (Keith) Bidlow of Orlando, FL and Rita L. (David C.) Fistner of Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

SERVICE Memorials Services will be held privately at a later date. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity UCC - 81 E North St, Bethlehem, 18018 and/or the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
