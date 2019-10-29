Home

Dr. Ethan Allen Gearhart


1930 - 2019
Dr. Ethan Allen Gearhart Obituary
Dr. Ethan Allen Gearhart Jr., 89, of South Whitehall Township, died in his home on October 26, 2019. He was born in Allentown on February 9, 1930 to former Lehigh County Judge Ethan Allen Gearhart and Marcella Geissenhainer Gearhart. He was married to Peggy Ann Barnes Gearhart, celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on November 29, 2017. Ethan graduated from Blair Academy, Campbell College, Wake Forest University and Temple University of Dentistry. He practiced dentistry for 40 years, 38 years in Cetronia and the last 18 years with his son Ethan Allen Gearhart IV. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the American, Pennsylvania and Lehigh Valley Dental Associations. He belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown.

Ethan is survived by his son Dr. Ethan Allen Gearhart IV of Allentown, his wife Heidi and their children Kylie, Brent and Weston, his daughter, Sandra Ann Soler of Bethlehem, her husband John and their children Jessica and John. He is predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Peggy and his brother Attorney Mark Gearhart.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019
