Ethel E. Jones

Ethel E. Jones Obituary
Ethel E. Jones, 86, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. Born September 6, 1933, in Slatedale, she was a daughter of the late John and Lillian (Walters) White.

She was employed as a seamstress, for several factories until retiring. Ethel was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed baking and spending time with her loving family.

Survivors: Sons, Richard of Slatington, Ronald of Palmerton, Eugene and his wife, Cindy of Slatington; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; Ethel was preceded in death by her son, David Jones III, and daughter, Linda Jones and by several siblings.

Services: Funeral services, 11 A.M. Thursday, December 12, 2109, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Call 10-11 A.M. Thursday, with chaplain Patrick McCormick officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Office of Philanthropy-LVHN, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019
