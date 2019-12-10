|
|
Ethel E. Jones, 86, of Slatington, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. Born September 6, 1933, in Slatedale, she was a daughter of the late John and Lillian (Walters) White.
She was employed as a seamstress, for several factories until retiring. Ethel was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed baking and spending time with her loving family.
Survivors: Sons, Richard of Slatington, Ronald of Palmerton, Eugene and his wife, Cindy of Slatington; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; Ethel was preceded in death by her son, David Jones III, and daughter, Linda Jones and by several siblings.
Services: Funeral services, 11 A.M. Thursday, December 12, 2109, Kevin E. Hunsicker Funeral Home Inc., 4214 Main St., Slatedale. Call 10-11 A.M. Thursday, with chaplain Patrick McCormick officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Office of Philanthropy-LVHN, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 29, Slatedale, PA 18079-0029.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019