Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
The Union Cemetery of Hellertown
85 Main Street
Hellertown, PA
Ethel Everett Obituary
Ethel (Nagy) Everett, 83, of Hellertown, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Douglas Everett who passed away in 2002. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Ida (Baller) Nagy. Ethel loved taking care of her family. More than anything, she took pride and joy being a grandmother to her four grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters: Lisa Kemmerer, of Hellertown, Kimberly Kemmerer and her husband Kerry, of Hellertown; Siblings: Helen Davies and Dorothy Nagy, both of Hellertown; Grandchildren: Kelsey, Kody, Kenzi, and Kory; and many nieces and nephews. Ethel was predeceased by Siblings: Irene, James, Peter, Anna, Bill, Peggy, Olga and Chi. There will be graveside services Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10am at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055. Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Luke's Brian D. Perin Hospice House, 2455 Black River Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18105. Please make the donation in memory of Ethel Everett. To leave on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020
