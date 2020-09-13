1/2
Ethel F. Moyer
Ethel F. Moyer, 96, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Fellowship Manor. She was the beloved wife to the late Laurence Moyer for 32 years, and previously, to the late Robert Morrissey. She was the daughter of Theresa and John Harell. Ethel (known by those who loved her most as Mom, Grammy, "Edel" or "Aunt Assel") worked many years in sewing and manufacturing, and after retiring, became an avid bowler, quilter and crafter. Her greatest joy in life was her children … until her grandchildren came along! She redefined the role of a "Grammy," hosting frequent memorable sleepovers where your favorite meal was always on the menu, the ice cream supply was endless, and tent campouts in the backyard, massive hand-crafted waterslides or epic pillow forts were always a possibility. The Moyer home was always open to any guest, whether for a visit, a beverage, or even an impromptu pot roast and apple pie. Her legendary recipes, which all generations fondly remember preparing with her over the years, will forever be staples of every holiday and family gathering. Even in the last years of her journey through dementia, she maintained her quick wit and warm smile, and her light shined brightest whenever her family was near.

Survivors: son, Richard J. Morrissey and wife, Pam, of Lower Nazareth; daughter, Diane Walter and husband, Jim, of Whitehall; stepson, Larry Moyer and companion, Ruth Starner; grandchildren, Danielle Kicska and husband, Joe, Bryan Walter and wife, Leslie, Caitlin Glagola and husband, Cameron; five great grandchildren; many loving nieces, nephews and step grandchildren.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fellowship Community's annual fund. (http://www.fellowshipcommunity.com/charitable-giving)

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
September 10, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Ethel F. Moyer. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
