Ethel H. Steiner Obituary
Ethel Helen Steiner, 93, of Whitehall, passed away March 2, 2019 in Whitehall Manor. She was the wife of the late Walter J. Steiner. Ethel worked as a seamstress until retiring. Born in Nazareth, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Ethel (Soffner) Inhoff. Ethel was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown. Survivors: Son: Donald F. Steiner and his wife Rita C. of Timonium, MD, Daughter: Susan wife of Larry E. Laughlin of Coplay, Brother: Joseph Inhoff of Wind Gap, PA, Sister: Catherine Sakasitz of Nazareth, 4 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, at 9:30 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 W. Cedar St. Allentown. Call Friday, from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. in the Church. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.comContributions may be made in Ethel's memory to Forgotten Felines and Fidos, Inc., P.O. Box 62, Germansville, PA 18053.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019
