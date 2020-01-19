Home

George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Ethel I. Jones Obituary
Ethel I. Jones, 95, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Jones, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2005. Born in Chapman Quarries, she was a daughter of the late Harry A. and Cora (Marsh) Graver. After graduating from Nazareth High School in 1940, she accepted a clerical job with the Bethlehem Steel Corp. Mother of two daughters, Jane L. Fishman and Nancy C. Harney, who predeceased her. Ethel and Robert were the owners of Jones Farms in Moore Township, which had been in the family for three generations. It is now Southmoore Golf Course. She was a lifelong member of Chapman Quarries United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a member and secretary of the administrative board. Additionally, she was a 4H leader and taught sewing and cooking. Ethel also served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley. Survivors: She is survived by a son-in-law, Richard Harney and his wife, Terri; grandsons, Kevin Harney and his wife, Rebecca, and Scott Harney and his wife, Jodie, two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Nathaniel, all of Hanover Township; granddaughters Rachel Robbins and her husband, Ric, of Maryland, and Rebecca Fishman and her partner, William Murray, of Philadelphia; and a nephew, William Beal, of Wind Gap. In addition to her husband, Robert, and daughters, Nancy and Jane, she was predeceased by son-in-law, Roger Fishman, two sisters, Marguerite Beal and Dorothy Graver, a half-brother, Sterling Saylor, and a nephew, Richard Beal. Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday evening from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. A memorial service will be held at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, PA in February. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Chapman Quarries United Methodist Church, 1433 Main Street, Bath, PA 18014, and/or the , 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
