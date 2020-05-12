Ethel J. Lawless, 91, of Allentown, passed away May 8, 2020 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Gerald J. Lawless. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Bella (Balliet) Nagle. Ethel was a 1947 graduate of Allentown High School and she was a member of St. James UCC, Allentown.
Ethel worked at PPL, Mack Local 677 Federal Credit Union and most of her life as a medical assistant for Dr. Lyster Gearhart and then Dr. Henry Fetterman retiring in the late 90's. In 2004, she became a dedicated Silver Sneakers participant at the Allentown YW/YMCA and then later at Gold's Gym, Bethlehem until their closure.
Ethel enjoyed vacations to the South Jersey shore all her life. Ocean City, New Jersey was her favorite spot. She loved to travel with family and her three friends from Allentown High School: Shirley, Marge and Jodie. She was avid reader and loved books of all kinds. She enjoyed cookie baking during the holidays with four generations of family participating.
Ethel loved to watch the Phantoms hockey team on her television often offering verbal support. She also liked watching high school basketball all her life.
Survivors: Daughter, Mary L. Diehl, (Jeffrey); Son, John Lawless; four grandchildren: Jason Frankenfield, Andrew Frankenfield, Tiffany Hothouse, (Everett), Benjamin Lawless (Jackie); three great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Preston and Deklen and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters: Dorothy and Pauline.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Ethel worked at PPL, Mack Local 677 Federal Credit Union and most of her life as a medical assistant for Dr. Lyster Gearhart and then Dr. Henry Fetterman retiring in the late 90's. In 2004, she became a dedicated Silver Sneakers participant at the Allentown YW/YMCA and then later at Gold's Gym, Bethlehem until their closure.
Ethel enjoyed vacations to the South Jersey shore all her life. Ocean City, New Jersey was her favorite spot. She loved to travel with family and her three friends from Allentown High School: Shirley, Marge and Jodie. She was avid reader and loved books of all kinds. She enjoyed cookie baking during the holidays with four generations of family participating.
Ethel loved to watch the Phantoms hockey team on her television often offering verbal support. She also liked watching high school basketball all her life.
Survivors: Daughter, Mary L. Diehl, (Jeffrey); Son, John Lawless; four grandchildren: Jason Frankenfield, Andrew Frankenfield, Tiffany Hothouse, (Everett), Benjamin Lawless (Jackie); three great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Preston and Deklen and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters: Dorothy and Pauline.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.