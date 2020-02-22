Morning Call Obituaries
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
For more information about
Ethel Hamm
View Funeral Home Obituary

Ethel L. Hamm


1924 - 2020
Ethel L. Hamm Obituary
Ethel L. Hamm, 95 years, of New Tripoli, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home. She was the widow of Clark K. Hamm. Born in Tilden Twp, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Elsie (Fink) Reppert. Ethel was a farmer all her life. She was the epitome of the Pennsylvania Dutch lifestyle. Work hard, give unto others, and ask nothing in return. Ethel was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ in New Tripoli.

Survivors: Sons, Irwin P. Hamm (Marjorie) of New Tripoli and Alton C. Hamm (Rev. MaryAnn); 3 grandchildren, Nicholas R. and Nathaniel A. Hamm, Joshua A. Rabert, 3 great grandchildren, Brystol Hamm, Jacob and Abigail Rabert. She was predeceased by 3 brothers, Ralph Reppert, James Reppert and Milton Schollenberger and 1 sister, Mae Reppert Wagner.

Private Graveside Service at Ebenezer Cemetery in New Tripoli. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lynnport Fire Co., PO Box 14, New Tripoli or Ebenezer U.C.C., 7293 Decatur St., New Tripoli, 18066.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
