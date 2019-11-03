|
Ethel M. Dervarics, age 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Allentown, passed away at the home of her daughter, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the eldest daughter of the late Emil and Quena (DeLong) Winzer. She was married for 44 years to her husband, Stephen Dervarics, who died in 2001.
Ethel grew up in Emmaus, PA. She attended St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus, where she sang in the choir and participated in many church activities. She graduated from Emmaus High School in 1946. After high school graduation, she worked at Woolworth's and then attended Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, Allentown, graduating in 1950. She worked in pediatrics and then was a visiting nurse.
After her marriage and the birth of two daughters, she became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown, where she taught pre-school classes. She then returned to her nursing career, working as a head nurse for 20 years at Mosser Nursing Home, Trexlertown, PA. She passed on her love of nursing to both of her daughters.
Ethel loved to sew, cook and bake. She was known for the many Raggedy Ann dolls she made for family and friends. She loved preparing and hosting family gatherings, especially during holidays. Ethel enjoyed traveling, especially yearly family vacations to Myrtle Beach, and later on the winter escapes to Florida with her husband.
Ethel had a life-long love of music. She sang with the Lehigh Saengerbund for many years. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's performances and sporting events.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary, wife of Scott Hetrick, Landisville, PA, and Joanne, wife of Kenneth McCoog, Punta Gorda, FL; three grandchildren, Maria and Kaitlin Hetrick, and Michael Pease; one great-grandson, John Pease; and two brothers George and Elmer Winzer. Ethel was preceded in death by her sister, Clara Christman, and two brothers, Charles and Donald Winzer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 85 East Brandt Blvd, Landisville, PA, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 with visitation at 10AM until the time of service at 11AM. Interment will be private at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or online at GiveToTidewell.org; or to Zion Musik Concert Series, with check payable to Zion Lutheran Church, with "Zion Musik" on the memo line, 85 East Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019