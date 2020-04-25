Ethel M. (Bohunicky) DeSousa, 97, of Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late John "Jack" B. DeSousa, local area musician and band leader who passed in 2004. They were married in June of 1946 at Sacred Heart Church, Palmerton. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stefan and Katerina (Fabian) Bohunicky. Ethel was a life long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton, where she participated in the choir, and served on the altar and rosary society. Ethel was a 1941 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and later graduated from the Carbon County Vo-Tech as an LPN. She was a member of the Palmerton Hospital Auxiliary, and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital gift shop and Nearly New Store. Ethel was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols. Survivors: Loving mother and grandmother to daughters, Joann M. wife of Joseph Kercsmar of Palmerton, Mary E. wife of Jeffrey Strohl of Williamsport, Ann M. wife of Thomas Neubauer of Bear, DE. Sons, John B., Jr. and wife Patricia (Erskine) of Palmerton, Stephen G. and wife Lisa (Barlip) of Catasauqua. 9 grandchildren. 3 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Josephine Stashkiw, Helen Glose, and Mary Brich. Brothers, Steve, Joseph, and Michael. Services: Due to current COVID19 Regulations, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com. Contributions: May be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.