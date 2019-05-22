Ethel M. Duracinsky, 88, of Emmaus, died May 20, 2019 in Country Meadows Allentown. She was the widow of Paul F. Duracinsky, Sr. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Norman C. and Katie (Moyer) Stoudt. Ethel worked as a secretary for the East Penn School District for over 30 years. She was an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Woman's Group and was a member of the Emmaus Garden Club. Ethel is survived by her son, Michael J. Duracinsky of Emmaus; daughters, Michele, wife of Dan DiNapoli of Bensalem and Tunie Duracinsky of Easton, MD; grandchildren, Paul Finiello, Lauren, wife of Ryan Catterton, Joe DiNapoli and wife Kendra, and Lauren DiNapoli Pogue, wife of Matt Pogue; great grandchildren, Gabriel Catterton and Natalie Pogue. She was predeceased by a son, Paul F. Duracinsky, Jr., brother, Walter Stoudt, and sisters, Dorothy Flamish and June Searfass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri., May 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Visitation 10:00 to 11:30 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice, 317 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103 or to St. Ann's Catholic Church. Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary