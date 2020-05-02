Ethel M. (Schmidt) Kienzle, 91, of Nazareth, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late Mary Feist and Joseph Schmidt. Ethel was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Col. Robert C. Kienzle [Bob] of the United States Air Force.
Ethel graduated from Wilson College in 1950, where she studied sociology. Throughout Bob's military career, she and Bob lived in 8 different states and 4 different countries. Their experiences abroad sparked their love for travel, and they continued exploring the world and experiencing different cultures in their retirement.
Ethel was a member of the Officers Wives Club, the Methodist Women's Group and Hellertown's Christ Lutheran Church. She was a gourmet baker and cook, especially well-versed in French and Thai cuisine. Every year, Ethel and Bob drove from Pennsylvania to Florida to attend the Phillies spring training. She enjoyed reading mysteries, watching college football, and being with her family.
Ethel will be dearly missed by her daughter, Cheryl Kienzle, and her grandchildren Matthew Piazza, Katie Piazza, Andrew Julian, and David Julian. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter Nancy Julian.
Services have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home and will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.